Woman fights in-laws, takes police’s help to attend Class 12 exam in Murshidabad

A 20-year-old woman, who got married last year, fought with her husband and in-laws and took the help of police to appear for the Class 12 board examination at Farakka in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday, police said. Sultana Khatun, 20, who appeared for her Class 12 board exam in Murshidabad, West Bengal. (HT Photo)

According to police, the woman Sultana Khatun, a resident of Bindugram village, got married to Bunty Sheikh, a daily labourer, around a year ago. Back then, she was studying in Class 11 at Tildanga High School.

Over the past few months, her husband and in-laws objected to her studies citing the family’s financial crunch. Sultana was, however, determined to complete her studies.

“On Thursday she landed at the police station alleging that her husband and in-laws had locked her in a room since Wednesday evening to prevent her from preparing for the exam. She somehow managed to escape,” said an officer of Farakka police station.

Sultana first went to her parent’s house at Tildanga and later reached the police station to seek help as she was unable to bring the admit card and the school uniform from her in-law’s house.

Police rushed to her in-law’s house to retrieve her admit card and school uniform, but found the house under lock and key. The cops then called up the headmaster of the school, seeking help.

“The higher secondary exam started on March 14 and Sultana had appeared on the first day. As it was the second day of the examination, I allowed her to write the English paper considering her name and picture was there in the descriptive roll,” said Md. Monirul Islam, headmaster of New Farakka High School, the examination centre.

After the exam, her husband Bunty and in-laws didn’t allow her to return home. Sultana has been staying with her parents since then. On Saturday she appeared for the Political Science paper.

A senior officer of Farakka police said that they have already held discussions with Sultana’s husband and in-laws so that the dispute could be solved. They have already returned Sultana’s books and school uniform.

“Our government has launched a number of projects like Kanyashree and Sabuj Sathi so that girls may continue with their higher education. If the girl is willing to continue with higher studies, I will bear her education cost,” said Monirul Islam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA of Farakka.