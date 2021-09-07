Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman, son found murdered in Kolkata home

The boy was found in uniform. Police suspects he was attending online classes. The woman’s mobile phone was missing
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 45-year-old woman and her 13–year-old son were found murdered in their flat at Parnasree in southwest Kolkata late on Monday night. Sleuths suspect there could be more than one person involved in the crime.

The woman Susmita Mondol was a school teacher while her son Tomojit was a student of Class 8. Her husband Tapan Mondol is an employee of a private bank.

“The two bodies were found in adjacent rooms and their throats were slit. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and investigation is going on. A few people have been questioned,” said an officer of the Kolkata Police’s detective department.

The incident came to light after the victim’s husband returned home late last night from work. He found the light switched off and there was no response on his wife’s mobile phone. Later he entered the flat to find that the woman and her son had been murdered, and informed his neighbours.

A private tutor who used to teach Tomojit had come around 5pm but returned when he found the door closed and no one responded to his knocks.

“I called my wife before reaching home but her mobile phone was switched off. After returning from office I could see from the road that the lights were switched off in our flat. I went inside and found they were murdered,” Tapan Mondol told media persons.

The boy was found in uniform. Police suspects he was attending online classes. The woman’s mobile phone was missing. Neighbours told the police that they didn’t hear any screams. Police have found blood stains in the washroom.

“We are probing all angles. Sniffer dogs are deployed. Investigation is going on,” said a senior officer.

