Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Kolkata News / World Trade Center likely to open branch in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee

World Trade Center likely to open branch in Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee

PTI |
Mar 06, 2023 10:08 PM IST

The process for identifying land is already underway, the chief minister said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the ‘World Trade Center’ in the US is likely to open a branch office in the metropolis, and an MoU in this regard will be signed.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

The process for identifying land is already underway, she said.

"A delegation from the World Trade Center will come to the city on March 21. An MoU will be signed with the state government based on which the branch office will be set up here,” Banerjee told reporters outside the assembly.

"This will lead to trade opportunities, not only among states, but with different countries as well. It is a matter of pride that Kolkata has been chosen as the main city in the eastern region for the office,” the CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kolkata mamata banerjee world trade center west bengal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP