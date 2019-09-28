Kotkapura firing: Umranangal files plea for preserving call details of SIT members

cities

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:13 IST

An accused in the Kotkapura police firing case, suspended inspector general (IG) of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal, on Friday filed an application in the Faridkot district and sessions court for preserving call detail records of all members of special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege and police firing cases.

Umranangal and former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma also filed applications seeking status report of the first information report registered after the firing incident in 2015.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeep Singh Pandher, against unidentified persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332, 333, 323, 382, 435, 283, 120B, 148, 149 of the IPC, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, on October 14, 2015.

On August 2018, the SIT registered another FIR and named Umranangal, Charanjit Sharma, Pandher, former Akali MLA Mantar Singh Brar, then Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (ADCP) Paramjit Singh Pannu and then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh as accused in the case. They were booked under Sections 307, 323 and 341 of the IPC and Arms Act. Later, SIT added more Sections, including 120-B, 201, 218 and 34 of the IPC.

Taking up the pleas, district and sessions judge Harpal Singh adjourned the hearing to October 18.

Umranangal’s counsel Narinder Kumar said the call detail records of SIT members are significant for the case. “The call records are maintained by operators on the server up to one year. We have asked the court to preserve the last one year’s call records of SIT members as these might be erased. We will seek these records later before cross-examination of witnesses,” he added.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:13 IST