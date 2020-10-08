e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kullu admn awaits guidelines for Dussehra celebrations

Kullu admn awaits guidelines for Dussehra celebrations

Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated in Dhalpur ground in Kullu.

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Kullu district administration has urged the state government to issue guidelines to organise Kullu Dussehra festival amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kullu deputy commissioner Richa Verma said that due to the pandemic, the festival will not be a grand affair, therefore, the administration has sought guidelines from the government to organise the week-long festival.

President of district Deity Priest Association, Jaichand Thakur said that Dev Samaj will follow the guidelines issued by the government for organising the festival.

However, chief priest of Raghunath Temple, Maheshwar Singh said that Rathunath’s rath yatra will also take place on the day of Dussehra.

Kullu Dussehra is a week-long festival that is celebrated in Dhalpur ground in Kullu where people in large numbers take part in the festival.

top news
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in the post-Covid world’: PM Modi
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
14-member IS module that returned ‘disillusioned’ from Iraq, Syria busted: NIA
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH opt to bat, KXIP make 3 changes
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: SRH opt to bat, KXIP make 3 changes
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
Trump pulls out of October 15 presidential debate with Biden, calls it ‘a waste of time’
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘Get ready to face us in court’: Republic TV to Mumbai top cop on TRP row
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
‘I trusted Rohit Sharma blindly, did everything he told me and it worked’
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In