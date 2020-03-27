e-paper
Home / Cities / Kurukshetra man dies in New York

Kurukshetra man dies in New York

It has not been established whether the 35-year-old was suffering from coronavirus disease

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 35-year-old man from Kurukshetra recently died in New York. His family members learnt of his death on Wednesday.

The victim, Prince Singh of Bagthala village, had been living in the USA for seven years. He was a truck operator.

Prince’s brother Jitender said, “Prince’s friend Rinku, who is also from the same village, informed the family of his death. Prince had been admitted to a hospital around four-five days ago. It has not been established whether he was suffering from coronavirus disease.”

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgata said the district administration does not have any official information about his death yet.

