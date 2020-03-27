Kurukshetra man dies in New York

cities

A 35-year-old man from Kurukshetra recently died in New York. His family members learnt of his death on Wednesday.

The victim, Prince Singh of Bagthala village, had been living in the USA for seven years. He was a truck operator.

Prince’s brother Jitender said, “Prince’s friend Rinku, who is also from the same village, informed the family of his death. Prince had been admitted to a hospital around four-five days ago. It has not been established whether he was suffering from coronavirus disease.”

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgata said the district administration does not have any official information about his death yet.