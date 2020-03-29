Labourers asked to work during coronavirus lockdown, contractors booked

cities

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 18:19 IST

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

The Kalamboli police on Saturday booked a construction firm’s trustee and two contractors for employing 10 daily wage workers, defying the lockdown orders.

During the patrolling in the city, the police found labourers working at a construction site in Sector 17.

“The trustee Ashok Gupta and the contractors Sachin Shendge and Kirit Patel were booked on various charges of Indian Penal Code for violating the lockdown order, and endangering lives by their act of spreading infectious disease.”

Ten men working at the site were requested to not work and were rescued from the site. The workers were staying in Kalamboli and have been asked to stay where they were residing.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police and the crime branch has continued their efforts to distribute food packets to the needy who are either stranded due to the complete shutdown or have no means to fend for themselves.