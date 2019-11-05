Ladakh Research Centre proposed by Pune University

e-paper
PUNE: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has taken steps to establish a Ladakh Research Centre (LRC) in association with Ladakh Member of Parliament Jamyang Sering. University vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said a formal letter has been received from Jamyang and a university committee has been formed for this project.

“We can work in areas like glaciers, geology, natural resources, organic farming and herbal medicinal plants, and energy. We have already started working on this and we are planning to send the proposal before November 15 ,” he said.

Karmalkar said a team of academic and subject experts of the university will be visiting Ladakh in the next few days to undertake a feasibility study. The university’s management council took a decision in September to establish a centre in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Leh-Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370 giving special status to J&K, in August.

The university’s plans for the newly-created union territories include innovative, outreach, communication and academic development programmes for teachers and faculty and research in areas such as glaciers, geology, natural resources, organic farming, herbal medicinal plants and energy.

Science promotion programmes for students of class 11 and class 12 are also being considered under the proposal.

