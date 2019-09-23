Lane cutting cases soar on Pune-Mumbai e-way; 9,000 cases registered in 22 days

pune

The highway police implemented a crackdown on vehicles indulging in violation of lane discipline on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and have registered 9,000 cases till September 22. The police action intensified after the death of spine surgeon Ketan Khurjekar on the expressway on September 15.

According to the highway department officials, the average rate of action being taken against vehicles indulging in violation of lane discipline is between 4,000 and 5,000 every month and the action has doubled since the death of the surgeon.

Milind Mohite, highways superintendent of police (SP), said, “We have initiated action against lane cutting on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and registered 9,000 cases till September 22. The action is being taken as safety measures were enhanced after the tragic death of Dr Khurjekar.”

“The police will undertake all necessary steps to bring discipline on the expressway and curb the rising number of fatal accidents on the high-speed corridor,” said Mohite.

The 94km Pune-Mumbai expressway has three lanes in each carriageway and each serves a different purpose. The first lane (one adjacent to the divider) is for overtaking, the second lane is for light vehicles and the third one is for buses and other heavy vehicles. However, most motorists do not follow these rules leading to accidents, highway police said.

Mohite further said that lane cutting remained a major cause of accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, followed by speeding and lack of road safety awareness and requested motorists to strictly adhere to lane discipline.

The 94km Pune-Mumbai expressway is famous as the country’s first expressway that became operational in 2000.

64,000 drivers fined for lane cutting on Pune-Mumbai expressway in 2018

29,000 drivers fined for lane cutting on Pune-Mumbai expressway in 2016

29,000 drivers fined for lane cutting on Pune-Mumbai expressway till September 2019

579 accidents on old and new highway in last eight months

288 killed on old and new highway in last eight months

498 injured on old and new highway in last eight months

4,000 to 5,000 lane cutting cases registered monthly on an average

Cause of accidents

Lane cutting, speeding and lack of safety awareness

What is violation of lane discipline?

According to the highway police, drivers trying to overtake vehicles in a risky way by changing lanes without any indication accounts as lane cutting. Lane cutting from the left, which is dangerous, is rampant on the expressway, added police. Many drivers also cut lanes and overtake vehicles that are already overtaking others, further increasing the risk of accidents. Lane cutting at corners and curves in speed is also common.

