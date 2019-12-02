e-paper
Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Lawyer, 24, chases molester; women beat up ‘lewd caller’

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:01 IST
Jayprakash Naidu and Priyanka Dhomse
Jayprakash Naidu and Priyanka Dhomse
A 24-year-old lawyer chased a 32-year-old medical student, Javed Shah, who allegedly molested her, at Dadar station, up to Andheri and ensured he was arrested on Saturday night.

The incident took place around 10.30pm when the complainant was waiting for a fast train to Borivli.

The complainant said, “The man came from behind and touched me inappropriately. To escape, he boarded a crowded general compartment.”

Police said the woman caught him at Andheri and alerted the police, who arrested him. The accused is a resident of Prabhadevi. A magistrate court on Sunday remanded him in judicial

custody.

In another incident in Badlapur, a group of women beat up a man who made lewd calls to them and got him arrested.

The accused, Bipin Kumar Chauhan, 20, works as a contract labourer in Alibaug.

“Tired of his calls, one woman called him to Badlapur on Sunday. They laid a trap and made a video of it, which went viral,” said a senior police officer.

“The accused was released with a warning. However, a non-cognisable offence has been registered under section 507 [criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said DV Deshmukh, senior police inspector.

(With inputs from Priyanka Dhomse)

