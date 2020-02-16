Lawyer assaulted over parking in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 00:01 IST

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an advocate in Panchkula’s Sector 15, after a dispute over parking between the two on Friday night.

The complainant, 27-year-old Vipul Sherwal, a resident of Sector 16, told the police that he had stopped his car outside a flower shop in Sector 15 to get a bouquet, when another person, who had parked his car outside the same shop, picked an argument with him.

Police said the accused, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Sector 4, who works as a cashier at a liquor factory, got into a heated argument with the complainant over parking.

ACCUSED TOOK OUT IRON ROD

Sector 15 police post in-charge assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh said, “After Naveen hurled abuses at Vipul, a scuffle broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, the accused took out an iron rod from his car and attacked the complainant, but he was soon nabbed by locals present there.”

Vipul informed the police, who arrested the accused and took possession of the iron rod allegedly used for assault. Vipul was administered first-aid at Panchkula civil hospital located in Sector 6.

A case was registered against Naveen under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 14 police station. The accused was produced in a local court and was sent to judicial custody on Saturday.