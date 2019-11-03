Lawyers at district, high courts to stay away from work

cities

New Delhi

Lawyers at the seven district courts and the Delhi High Court will abstain from work on Monday, the Delhi Bar Association said on Sunday.

Office-bearers of the Delhi Bar Association said they were going on a strike to demand the arrest of erring police officials and would decide on their further course of action on Monday evening.

Jaiveer Singh Chauhan, Secretary of the Delhi Bar Association, said, “We will decide the further course of action after meeting representatives of bar associations. We are getting a lot of support from bar associations of the different states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chandigarh. All the lawyers would abstain from work,” he added.

Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), KC Mittal, said they would take feedback from lawyers and then decide their further course of action. The Bar Council of India (BCI) welcomed the Delhi High Court decision and urged lawyers to maintain peace and harmony.

Naginder Benipal, member executive of the Delhi High Court Bar association, said the lawyers would not work in Delhi HC in solidarity with injured lawyers.

The Supreme Court Bar Association members said though normal work would resume,the lawyers will hold a protest march from the apex court to India Gate.

“We would not abstain from work but to show our anguish and solidarity, we will hold a protest march from Supreme Court to India Gate. The lawyers will wear a white band on their arm as a mark of protest,” Preeti Singh, Secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said.