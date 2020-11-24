e-paper
Home / Cities / Lawyers found dead: Husband of one of the victims booked

Lawyers found dead: Husband of one of the victims booked

The son of the other victim suspected that it was murder even though police had initially started inquest proceedings

cities Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hoshiarpur
Senior superintendent of police Navjot Mahal said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.
Senior superintendent of police Navjot Mahal said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Nearly a week after the bodies of two lawyers were found in a charred car near Phagwara bypass, police have registered a murder case against three persons, including the husband of one of the victims.

The victims were identified as Bhagwant Kishore Gupta, a senior practicing lawyer, and his assistant, Siya Khullar. Presuming it to be an accident, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) but Gupta’s family suspected it was a well-planned murder.

His son, Supninder, had alleged that the lawyers were killed and their bodies were set on fire in the car to destroy evidence. On his statement, the police have booked Siya’s husband Ashish Kushwaha, a resident of Vikram Enclave, and his two acquaintances, Sunil Kumar and Rahul Kumar under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Kushwaha had told the police that after Diwali pooja at his residence, he had left for Noida and did not know about the incident. He had even refused to come for the last rites of his wife, stating that he would not be able to see her charred body.

Senior superintendent of police Navjot Mahal said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.

