Learning massage therapy gives them a new life after losing sight

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Mohit Kejriwal, who lost his eyesight in 2015, has taken up a new profession to support himself. He is among the several people with visual disabilities who visit Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin every Sunday to offer massage services to visitors. Armed with their oil, chairs and towels, these trained masseurs have been visiting the popular spot every weekend since January 5.

While The Blind Relief Association has been conducting training for this profession since 2003, it was only last month that it decided to take its professionals to a public place regularly.

“Taking our students to a public place gives them confidence as well as breaks stereotypes around blind people. People are generally shy about approaching visually disabled masseurs. This initiative will create awareness,” said Shyam Kishore, who is their trainer and works with the association.

“Most of these masseurs work on a freelance basis and conduct visits. These sessions could help them get more work,” said Kishore, who has been training the blind for over a decade.

On Sunday, visitors at the spot queued up to avail the services of six masseurs, including men and women, at Sunder Nursery. Abhishek Joshi, who has a construction business, was among the customers. “We walked in today and this looked interesting. I already had a spasm, so I thought I might try their services. I haven’t seen anything like this before,” he said.

The masseurs also have a visitor’s book where they ask the customers to leave a comment.

“Blind people have a heightened sense of touch, which helps them in this profession. When I started out in 2007, people often didn’t let me do the job thinking I was blind and may not be professional. With our training and this initiative, we hope to get more skilled professionals in the business,” Kishore said.

