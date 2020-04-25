e-paper
Less chaos in Mumbra market after timing for shops change

cities Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:39 IST
Ankita G Menon
After Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) changed the market timing on Friday, Mumbra market saw a thinner crowd on Saturday but many failed to keep social distancing.

Mumbra, a red zone, has the highest cases in Thane at 40.

“Although people continued to throng Mumbra market on Saturday till 12 noon, it was less chaotic. During Ramzan, most residents get up early in the morning to eat before sunrise. The initial days of Ramzan will see a crowd,” said Salma Qureshi, 42, who has stocked up enough supplies of meat, dry fruits and fruits for the next fortnight for her family.

Shops selling fruits, vegetables, groceries, dairy and meat have permission to remain open from 3am to 12noon. “This is to ensure that people do not loiter around on the streets without a reason,” said Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

