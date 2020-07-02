Lightning strikes woman in Jawhar

cities

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:47 IST

A 35-year-old tribal woman, Sunita Sapta, was struck by lightning in Narnuli-Bhusarpada in Jawhar taluka late on Tuesday. Locals took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The lightning struck her hut, partly destroying it while her cow died. Sapta’s right leg was hurt in the incident, hence locals carried her in a make-shift stretcher to the main road till they could find a vehicle to take her to Cottage Hospital.

Sapta was alone in her when the incident took place while her husband Chandrakant was at the fields.

The tehsildar of Jawhar said a panchanama will be done to examine the extent of damage to the hut as well as the cow’s death. He added that the revenue department will pay a compensation for the damage as it was caused by natural calamity.