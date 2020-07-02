e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lightning strikes woman in Jawhar

Lightning strikes woman in Jawhar

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 00:47 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old tribal woman, Sunita Sapta, was struck by lightning in Narnuli-Bhusarpada in Jawhar taluka late on Tuesday. Locals took her to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The lightning struck her hut, partly destroying it while her cow died. Sapta’s right leg was hurt in the incident, hence locals carried her in a make-shift stretcher to the main road till they could find a vehicle to take her to Cottage Hospital.

Sapta was alone in her when the incident took place while her husband Chandrakant was at the fields.

The tehsildar of Jawhar said a panchanama will be done to examine the extent of damage to the hut as well as the cow’s death. He added that the revenue department will pay a compensation for the damage as it was caused by natural calamity.

top news
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
CBI case against GVK group that runs Mumbai airport over alleged Rs 705 crore scam
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens’ bungalow hours after govt notice
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally nears 90K mark, death toll now over 2,000
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
Covid update: Goa open for tourists; Patanjali’s claim; heart infection study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In