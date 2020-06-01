Liquor shops get nod to open two hours extra till 9pm

cities

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:47 IST

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday gave its nod to open the liquor shops from 10am to 9pm across the state, barring those which are in containment zones. The decision is likely to benefit about 800 shops in Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts.

The previous timings for the liquor stores were from 10am to 7pm.

In its guidelines issued on Sunday, the UP government had directed for opening of markets from 9am to 9pm.

“The liquor shops which opened earlier from 10am to 7pm will now open from 10am to 9pm. These will exclude liquor shops which fall under the containment zones. The directions will be applicable for all districts,” said Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, principal secretary of UP excise department.

Officials said that the revised timings will be applicable for shops of country liquor, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer shops, including the model shops which are located outside the containment zones.

There are about 460 liquor shops in Ghaziabad, including about 60 falling under the containment zones/hotspot areas, while 371 of 481 are presently open in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The liquor sales are a major revenue generator for the government, and generate a revenue of about Rs 30,000 crore annually. Official sources of the excise department said that the revenue proposed for the current financial year is about Rs 36,000 crore.

However, the liquor sales have seen a sharp decline as shops were directed to close down in UP in the wake of lockdown imposed in the last week of March.

“As per our estimates, the sales of beer have come down to 10% while those of foreign liquor and country made liquor have come down to about 20% and 30%, respectively. The sales of beer have been largely affected as people have been advised against taking cold items or beverages to prevent aggravation by Covid-19,” the officer added.

In order to boost sales, the state cabinet on May 23 approved the ‘Uttar Pradesh Excise (Settlement of Licences for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020’ which mandates sales of premium liquor brands in shopping malls, departmental stores and supermarkets.

The officials said that arrangement is likely to start in the next two months after the modalities are finalised for the license fees and lockdown conditions get relaxed.