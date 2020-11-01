e-paper
Liquor vend employee robbed of ₹20,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Liquor vend employee robbed of ₹20,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Approached the shop to buy countrymade liquor and then brandished a gun.

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a liquor vend employee of Rs 20,000 at gunpoint in Raikot on Saturday evening.

A case has been lodged following the statement of Gurinder Singh, 40, of Barthala village, Samrala.

Gurinder said he was working at the liquor vend when two men arrived there on a motorcycle and asked for countrymade liquor. Before he could handover the liquor to them, one of the men barged inside the shop and forcibly tried to take money from the cash box. When he fought him, the robber flashed a gun and threatened him to back off. He then fled with his accomplice waiting outside with Rs 20,000 in cash.

Vend’s owner Naresh Kumar pursued the robbers, but they managed to speed away.

ASI Jagroop Singh of Raikot police said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who will be nabbed soon.

