e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / LOCKDOWN STRESS: 24-year-old leaves video message before hanging self

LOCKDOWN STRESS: 24-year-old leaves video message before hanging self

In the video, the youth stated that he was under stress due to the lockdown and no one should be held responsible for his death

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Inquest proceeding have been initiated in both cases.
Inquest proceeding have been initiated in both cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 24-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Bazigar Basti in Gazipur, Zirakpur, on Monday. Before taking the extreme step, the youth recorded a video in which he stated that he was under stress due to the lockdown and no one should be held responsible for his death.

His father told the police that the 24-year-old, who worked at a shop, was to get married but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Police have initiated inquest proceedings and kept the body in the mortuary of Dera Bassi civil hospital.

DADUMAJRA MAN HANGS SELF
AFTER FIGHT WITH WIFE, MOTHER

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in his house in Dadumajra village on Monday morning. As per the police, the man was an auto driver and was out of work due to the lockdown. He had been drinking heavily for the past few days and on Sunday night, he had an argument with his wife and mother. The next morning, one of his tenants found his body hanging from a fan. Police have initiated inquest proceedings uand shifted the body to the mortuary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

top news
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In