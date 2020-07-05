e-paper
Lockdown violations: 632 cases registered, 128 vehicles impounded in Navi Mumbai

Lockdown violations: 632 cases registered, 128 vehicles impounded in Navi Mumbai

cities Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:30 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday registered 632 cases of violating lockdown. The police also impounded 128 vehicles of those who ventured out without valid permission or reasons.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel City Municipal Corporations (PCMC) have imposed lockdown from July 3 till July 13 and 14 respectively.

There are police checkpoints at 39 strategic locations from Vashi to Panvel to crack down on violators. Throughout Saturday, the police registered 632 cases under various sections of Motor Vehicles Act, Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act. The persons were booked for stepping out without essential or emergency purposes, an officer said.

City police also acted against bikers found loitering and those taking out their private vehicles for joyrides. During the drive, 128 vehicles were impounded.

Police also booked 58 persons for non-cognisable offences as they stepped out for morning and evening walks. The PCMC has also imposed a penalty of ₹100 on those not wearing masks. On Saturday, 21 such persons were fined.

The Kharghar police station also warned of legal action against tourists and locals visiting Pandavkada and Fanaswadi waterfalls, driving range in Kharghar Sector-6 and the lakes located near Taloja prisons.

