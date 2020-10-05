e-paper
Home / Cities / Lone senior citizens robbed in Pune

Lone senior citizens robbed in Pune

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: In two separate incidents, two senior citizens were robbed by bike-borne assailants in parts of Pune within two days.

In the first incident, a 78-year-old woman, a resident of an independent house in Karvenagar, was robbed of her gold necklace by two men travelling on a motorbike. The necklace is estimated to be worth Rs 63,000.

The woman was opening the main gate of her house around 7:30pm on Sunday when the two men arrived on a bike, yanked at the necklace and fled.

A case under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alankar police station against the two.

In another incident which happened 24 hours before the first one, a bag with Rs 11,700 cash was stolen from a senior citizen after throwing chilli powder in his eyes by four men travelling on two-motorbikes.

The complainant was identified as Sabjan Bhojani (62), a resident of Meet Rivera society located near Max Mueller Bhawan, Pune. The incident happened at 7:30pm on Saturday when the man was returning home from work.

“He has a vegetable stall in Market Yard. He was going home from his workplace and was entering his building when it happened. We are checking CCTV camera footages and have zeroed in on 3-4 suspects. We will soon find them,” said sub-inspector Rupesh Chalke of Koregaon Park police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Koregaon Park police station against the two.

