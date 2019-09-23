Low basmati prices worry Majha farmers

cities

Low prices of the early variety of basmati rice, PUSA-1509, have been worrying farmers of the Majha region as against ₹2,900-3,000 per quintal last year, they are getting only ₹2,300 to 25,000 for the same produce this year.

Three of the four districts of Majha region—Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur— bordering Pakistan is the most favorable destination for cultivation of the premium quality rice. Besides Majha, the variety is also cultivated in some parts of Hoshiarpur, Muktsar and Fazilka districts of the state. In Haryana, basmati is largely grown in Karnal and its adjoining districts. Punjab and Haryana collectively contribute to 75% of the high quality rice exports.

Commission agents blame the United States (US) sanctions on Iran for the low price while the farmers are blaming the Centre and state governments for not fixing minimum support price (MSP) of the crop.

The 1509 variety of basmati had started arriving in the grain markets of Majha from September 5. Another variety of basmati, PUSA 1121, is expected to arrive in the grain markets in the next few days.

“A quintal PUSA 1509 and 1121 was available at ₹2,900 to 3,000 last year. This year government encouraged us to cultivate basmati as it saves lot of water and we almost doubled the area under its cultivation this year. However, the government failed to ensure a fair price for our yield. We are getting only ₹2,300 to 2,500 per acre,” said Kawalpreet Singh Pannu, convener of Kisan Sangarsh Committee (KSC), Punjab.

This year, the agriculture department has recorded more than 40% increase in the area under the high quality rice cultivation as compared to last year. Out of around 5,68,676 hectares under paddy in the region, basmati was transplanted on more than 2,75,000 hectares this year. However, basmati was cultivated on 1,93,000 hectares in the region last year.

Chief agriculture officer (CAO), Tarn Taran, Harwinderjit Singh, said, “MSP of every crop is fixed by the Center. Farmers are getting ₹2,500 per quintal for PUSA 1509. The price may increase when PUSA 1121 arrives in the grain market.”

As per agriculture department, sowing basmati also helps farmers manage stubble as the premium quality paddy has less straw in comparison to the coarse varieties.

“If the government wants us to sow basmati next year too, it should fix the price of the high quality rice to more than ₹3000 per quintal,” said Nishan Singh, a farmer in Amritsar.

“Recently, the price of basmati superfine varieties for export has dipped from ₹9,200 to ₹7,200 per quintal, instilling a sense of worry in the mind of private players. This has happened due to the US sanctions on Iran. Most of the basmati is exported to Iran and Saudi Arabia,” said Rakesh Tuli, advisor of Arthia Union, Amritsar.

