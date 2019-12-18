Loyola Cup: Petit down Hutchings

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 16:54 IST

Pune School kids from eight schools in Pune are soaking in the experience of playing on a FIFA-standard natural grass football pitch at the Loyola high school as the seventh edition of the Loyola Football Cup kicked off on Tuesday. The eight teams participating in the tournament are St Vincent’s, Vidya Bhavan, JN Petit, Hutchings, SSPMS (B), Vidya Valley, Infant Jesus and hosts Loyola.

The tournament will initially follow a group stage format which will see Vincent’s, Vidya Bhavan, JN Petit and Hutchings in Group A, while the other four teams will be in Group B. Each school has a team for each category — under-12, under-14, and under-16. The match duration will be different for all three categories. The duration for the under-12 category will be 40 minutes. The under-14 will be 50 minutes long, while the under-16 will get 60 minutes of game time.

Four teams were set to play on day two of the tournament, but due to Infant Jesus’ unavailability on Wednesday, their clash with Loyola had to be rescheduled. However, the first encounter of the day saw all three teams of Hutchings and JN Petit go head-to-head in group A. The under-12 and under-14 matches ended in a stalemate after none of the players managed to get their name on the scoresheet.

The under-16 match was also deadlocked at half-time, but the first goal of the day came in the 48th minute of the game through Bazil Shaikh, giving Petit a slender lead. Before Hutchings could recuperate, Petit netted their second goal just three minutes after the opener, courtesy Pashan Tangri. Petit were able to keep the Hutchings attack at bay and managed to bag a satisfactory win with a clean sheet.

Results (Day 2)

Under-12

JN Petit 0 draw with Hutchings 0

Under-14

JN Petit 0 draw with Hutchings 0

Under-16

JN Petit 2 (Bazil Shaikh 48’, Pashan Tangri 51’) bt Hutchings 0

Fixtures (Day 3)

Under-12, Under-14, and Under-16

St Vincent’s vs Hutchings

Vidya Bhavan vs JN Petit