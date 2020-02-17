e-paper
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is new commander of Rising Star Corps

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into ‘The 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles’ in December 1984

Feb 17, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has taken charge as the 15th Corps commander of the Rising Star Corps based at Yol Cantonment near Dharamshala. He took charge on Sunday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into ‘The 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles’ in December 1984.

In an illustrious career spanning over a period of more than 35 years, the officer has held various staff, instructional and command appointments.

He has commanded his Battalion at Chowkibal in intense counter insurgency operations during Operation Rakshak, Assam Rifles Sector at Manipur (Operation Rhino) and tenanted appointment of inspector general Assam Rifles in Assam.

His staff experiences include brigade major of an armoured brigade, assistant military secretary and general staff officer in military operations at army headquarters, colonel general staff (operation) of Strike Corps, an instructor at the Indian Military Academy Dehradun, directing staff at higher command wing in Army War College, military attache to government of Seychelles and many other key appointments at various headquarters.

Dwivedi has been awarded thrice with the army commander’s commendations. He was the director general of infantry, before assuming the present appointment.

