1 lakh-rewarded BSP leader murder accused killed in STF encounter

A ₹1 lakh-rewarded fugitive wanted in the 2021 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Kalamuddin alias Kamalu was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Gorakhpur late Monday night after he allegedly opened fire on a police team, police said.

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The deceased, Mustafaizul Rahman alias Babu, a resident of Azamgarh, was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh. According to additional director general (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, the encounter took place around 11.15 pm near Ramnagar Karjaha in Pipraich block, about 10 km from the Gorakhpur district headquarters.

Acting on intelligence inputs, STF teams laid a trap on the Ramnagar-Karjaha four-lane road with local police assistance. When signalled to stop, Mustafaizul allegedly tried to flee on his motorcycle and opened fire on the STF team during the chase.

The gunfight lasted nearly 30 minutes. STF head constable Mahendra Singh sustained a bullet injury, while police retaliated, injuring Mustafaizul. Both were taken to a nearby health centre, where Mustafaizul was declared dead. Mahendra Singh is reported to be out of danger.

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, the motorcycle used by the accused, and live and spent cartridges from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered a .32 bore pistol, the motorcycle used by the accused, and live and spent cartridges from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Police records show Mustafaizul was wanted in 10 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, including murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, theft and criminal conspiracy. His criminal record dates back to 2003, and proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 of the Code of Criminal Procedure had also been initiated against him.

Police said Mustafaizul was one of the main accused in the February 15, 2021 murder of BSP leader Kalamuddin, who had contested the Nizamabad Assembly election on a BSP ticket.

Mustafaizul was arrested from Gujarat in December 2024 but allegedly escaped from police custody near Amravati railway station in Maharashtra while being brought to Azamgarh by train.

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The STF said the investigation into Kalamuddin’s murder had revealed links with late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s gang. Two alleged associates remain absconding, and efforts are continuing to arrest them. Police also claimed that Kalamuddin’s family continued to receive threats from Dubai after the murder.

Officials said Mustafaizul had frequently changed his hideouts, making him difficult to trace despite sustained STF efforts. Legal formalities related to the encounter are underway, while efforts continue to arrest the remaining absconding accused in the BSP leader’s murder case.