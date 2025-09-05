1 name, 6 salary accounts of an x-ray technician, health directorate scans staff records

As many as six government employees drawing salaries as x-ray technicians across different districts have surfaced with one unusual similarity: the same name, father’s name, and date of birth. The startling revelation from the Manav Sampada, the human resource portal, has prompted the health directorate to launch a scrutiny of the records. Four of the employees share the same permanent address, while two have separate addresses. (sourced)

Director general medical health Dr Ratan Pal Singh Suman said, “Matching of name and father’s name is possible. But matching of even the date of birth in several cases is rarely possible. If this is happening with several employees, it needs to be checked. Such a match creates suspicion.”

Records show six individuals named Arpit Singh, all listed with identical personal details, working as X-ray technicians in districts including Badaun, Farrukhabad and Balrampur. Each has a different enterprise human resource management (eHRMS) code. Four of them share the same permanent address, while two have separate addresses.

Officials said all six were among over 400 x-ray technicians appointed through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission in 2016, with their joining completed in July that year. Since then, they have been drawing salaries on different codes.

As per procedure, the then director (paramedical) had issued posting letters in 2016 to allocate employees to districts based on vacancies sought by chief medical officers (CMOs). “Deployment of selected staff in a district is decided by the CMO according to the vacancy in a hospital or health centre under them,” a senior health directorate official said.