10 arrested for forceful religious conversion in Fatehpur

Fatehpur police have arrested 10 persons, including three women, as they allegedly forced people to undergo religious conversion. “The people arrested targeted Dalits by luring them with money and job promises,” said the police.

SP Rajesh Kumar Singh said the police were tipped off about the mastermind Rajesh Singh. The accused was taken into custody and, upon questioning, he reportedly told the police about the plan to convert several people.

The police conducted a raid on his given address in Radha Nagar and made the arrests.

Ajay Samuel, 40, Vijay Singh, 35, Ashish Kumar, 22, Prince, 22, Pooja, 23, Renuka, 55, Saba Zahid, 33, Nasir Mansur, 35 and Vikram Singh, 35 have been charged under the relevant Act.

Singh said the arrests were in continuation to the action taken in Lalauli, where a priest and four others were arrested for practicing religious conversion in a church on October 23. “We are investigating who are the people behind the conversions. The entire racket is well-organised,” he said.

