10 days after UP Cabinet decision, panel on Nazul issue yet to be formed

About 10 days after the state cabinet on November 22 referred Uttar Pradesh Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purposes) Ordinance, 2024 to a committee headed by parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, the panel on the issue is yet to be formed. According to sources, the constitution of the committee has been delayed. When asked about the committee, Khanna refused to comment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The committee was directed to study various aspects of the ordinance, which aims to break the nexus of mafias, builders and politicians, and submit its report to the chief minister. According to sources, the constitution of the committee has been delayed. When asked about the committee, Khanna refused to comment.

Now, all eyes will be on the winter session of the assembly likely to be held in mid-December. During the monsoon session, the assembly passed the Nazul Properties (Management and Utilization for Public Purpose) Bill, 2024 amid opposition by some BJP and its alliance MLAs as well as SP and Congress lawmakers. But the legislative council referred the bill to a select committee. It remains to be seen whether the state government will get the bill passed in both the Houses during the winter session.

Earlier, on March 7, the Nazul ordinance was promulgated by the governor since the state legislature was not in session. That ordinance has lapsed.

“The state government wished to give the message that Nazul land will not be freehold for exploitation by builders and land grabbers, but it will be used in the public interest -- for the development of facilities in cities,” a state government officer said.

Opposition by the BJP MLAs, as well as allies Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party, has added to the state government’s concerns.

“Fearing litigation, the state government wishes to take each step cautiously. Only after studying the pros and cons of the bill as well as the political fallout, it will bring the bill again for cabinet approval or get it passed in the house,” a minister said.

The state has approximately 72,000 to 75,000 acres of Nazul land. There is no provision for freehold in the Nazul Act, yet at least 25% of Nazul land has been converted to freehold. The practice of obtaining these government lands, valued at around ₹2 lakh crore, for just 10% of the circle rate, has been an ongoing one.

The Nazul lands are predominantly located in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Gonda, and Barabanki districts. Prayagraj is considered the primary hub for acquiring Nazul lands as freehold. The state government had directed the district magistrates of all the districts to send a report on the Nazul land in the respective districts. According to sources, several DMs have not sent their reports.

In 1993, the NN Vohra Commitee appointed by the Central government had raised concerns over the working of the organized land grabber gangs involving politicians, criminals, land mafias and bureaucrats who were active in grabbing the government lands taking benefit of loopholes in the government policies.

It was on the basis of the Vohra committee report that the Uttar Pradesh government decided to bring a bill for management and utlization of Nazul land, the minister said.