10 die as tractor trolley falls into pond in U.P.’s Itaunja, CM announces aid

Ten people, including seven women and two teenage girls, were killed when a tractor trolley carrying around 47 pilgrims from Sitapur fell into a pond in Itaunja in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Monday, police said. Expressing his grief, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased.

The driver of the tractor–trolley lost control over the vehicle as the pot-holed surface near the pond was Kuccha road. As the driver tried to control the vehicle, the trolley had a brush with a truck passing through there as a result of which it skidded into the water body, they added.

Thirty-seven people, who were rescued, were rushed to Ram Sagar Mishra medical facility in Bakshi Ka Talab. Of them, one was rushed to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where his condition was stated to be stable. Locals were the first to reach the spot and rescue people. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak visited the medical facility to ensure proper medical assistance to the injured.

He also met locals, who had rescued drowning people, and feted them on the spot. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was called to assist in the search operations, said Lucknow district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar. Locals also helped the SDRF team.

All devotees were natives of Tikauli under Atariya police station area of Sitapur district. They were on way to Unai Devi temple in in Itaunja for a religious ceremony that one Chunni Lal Maurya of Tikauli locality in Atariya had organised. The deceased are Sushma Maurya, Sukhrani, Komal, Ketki, Annapurna, Malti, Bitti and Sunila besides two minor girls Anshika and Ruchi Maurya.

After getting information, senior cops, including inspector general of police (IG), Lucknow range, Lakshmi Singh and a team of SDRF rushed to the spot.

According to Singh, the driver of the tractor trolley lost control over the vehicle when it was passing from near the water body. The vehicle overturned throwing all passengers into the pond, added Singh.

According to the IG, arrangements will be made to carry out post mortem examination of all 10 victims at the earliest so that their bodies could be sent to their native place in Sitapur district.

Villagers turn saviours

It was 10.30 in the morning when locals of Gaddi Purwa heard desperate shouts for help from passengers of the ill-fated tractor-trolley when it was slipping into the water body. Within seconds, the villagers realised these shouts were of the passengers in peril.

Without wasting time, they rushed to the spot to rescue drowning people. Dhirmendra Jain, police outpost incharge, Mahona, and three villagers were the first to reach the spot and start rescue work.

Deputy CM Pathak seeks report

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has sought a complete report of the mishap from the district magistrate. “How did the incident happen? What was the reason for it? A report has been summoned on the matter. After the report comes, something can be said,” Pathak said.

He also pointed out that cops must check overloading of tractor–trolleys to prevent such accidents in future.