100 constructions to be razed for Jalalpur-Para flyover

Lucknow About 100 constructions will be razed to give the desired width to the proposed flyover on Jalalpur-Para crossing.

The flyover will be 857 metres long and will have two lanes, for which 20 metres width is required. The width of the road at the crossing is only nine metres . In such a situation, about 100 constructions coming within the radius would be demolished.

An official of the UP State Bridge Corporation said, “It will take about two years to construct the flyover at a cost of ₹158 ​​crores.”

Corporator of the area Nagendra Singh said,” The flyover will change the traffic scene in the area. People used to waste hours in traffic jam when the crossing was closed. I was demanding a flyover near Jalalpur crossing for the past 5 years. Now it would be a challenge to remove around 100 structures coming in its way.”

He said,” The work on Flyover is expected to start within two months. The flyover will connect residents directly to Hardoi Road and Rajajipuram.”

The work on Para- Kesari Kheda flyover is also expected to start in two months.

The DPR has been prepared for both the projects. The cost of construction of Kesari Kheda flyover is ₹88 crores.

The UP State Bridge Corporation and PWD have sent a proposal to the government for final approval. Work will start as soon as the green signal comes . Due to the construction of both flyovers, a population of more than 10 lakhs will not have to face jams caused by the closure of the crossings.

Through these Flyovers, the residents of these areas will be directly linked with the Lucknow-Hardoi and Lucknow-Mohan roads via Krishna Nagar. It would also benefit Nadarganj, Amausi and Talkatora industrial areas.