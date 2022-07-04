100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: U.P. chief minister underscores political achievements
As chief minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out how the first 100 days’ targets were met, he was likely to have been aware that the political accomplishments of his government in its second term may overshadow the administrative ones.
Yogi began his address, referring to the BJP’s “series of victories” in the past 100 days and said the party was setting a new record of sorts, winning election after election, while the opposition failed to bag even a single seat.
“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and guidance, the BJP, along with its allies, emerged victorious with the people’s blessings and this victory is setting new records now. The BJP won 33 of 36 seats in the state legislative council from the local body constituencies. Independent candidates won three seats. The SP, the BSP and the Congress failed to win even a single seat. The Congress has been left with no representation in the upper house 87 years after its formation,” said Yogi while speaking to the media about his government’s second-term achievements at the Lok Bhavan auditorium here.
Yogi also referred to the BJP’s victory in the recent by-elections to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats.
“Two important by-elections to Lok Sabha seats were held during the period. The Samajwadi Party had held both Lok Sabha seats earlier. The people blessed the BJP in the by-polls too,” he said.
This was for the first time in the past 37 years in the state that a chief minister completed five years in office and was then voted for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, he added.
Those watching the state’s political developments say that in the first 100 days of his second term as chief minister, Yogi has reasserted his model of governance that is becoming a talking point in other states.
“Yogi’s achievements are commendable on both administrative and political fronts. The Samajwadi Party or other political parties may have never thought about the prevailing political situation even as Yogi continues to strengthen the BJP. Yogi’s model is now being quoted in many other states,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.
Yogi also used the occasion to give a message that his government was working as a team to take the state ahead and make it the top economy in the country.
Both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak sat by his side when he said, “We are seeing teamwork in the state to give new dimensions to the state’s economy.”
His observations assume significance as this will help in silencing his detractors who targeted him in the past for not taking his team along.
