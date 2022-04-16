Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers

Sanjay Nishad, minister for fisheries development, said the move is meant to boost the sector and create jobs.
To boost production, quality fish seeds will be supplied to fish farmers from the departmental fish farms/hatcheries of UP Fisheries Development Corporation and private sector hatcheries (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state.

The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday.

To boost production, quality fish seeds will be supplied to fish farmers from the departmental fish farms/hatcheries of UP Fisheries Development Corporation and private sector hatcheries, he said.

Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.

The government will also practice river ranching, under which about 5 lakh fish fingerlings of different species will be released into the river by the department of fisheries in the next 100 days. This will generate employment opportunities and boost the income of the fishermen community in the state.

Besides, this time period, around 3,950 samples of water and soil from various ponds will be tested free of cost by the state government. On the basis of test reports, investment will be made to meet the required components, which will reduce expenditure on unnecessary investment.

Additional water area of around 750 hectares will be covered for fisheries in the next 100 days. Fish seeds will be stored in the allotted ponds of gram sabha and the ponds constructed in the private sector last year.

Employment opportunities will be available, means of livelihood will increase and the total production of the state will increase, he said.

