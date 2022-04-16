100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state.
The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday.
To boost production, quality fish seeds will be supplied to fish farmers from the departmental fish farms/hatcheries of UP Fisheries Development Corporation and private sector hatcheries, he said.
Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.
The government will also practice river ranching, under which about 5 lakh fish fingerlings of different species will be released into the river by the department of fisheries in the next 100 days. This will generate employment opportunities and boost the income of the fishermen community in the state.
Besides, this time period, around 3,950 samples of water and soil from various ponds will be tested free of cost by the state government. On the basis of test reports, investment will be made to meet the required components, which will reduce expenditure on unnecessary investment.
Additional water area of around 750 hectares will be covered for fisheries in the next 100 days. Fish seeds will be stored in the allotted ponds of gram sabha and the ponds constructed in the private sector last year.
Employment opportunities will be available, means of livelihood will increase and the total production of the state will increase, he said.
Narrow escape for Union minister; one dead, 4 injured as mast falls on stage
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage because of strong winds, during an event organized in Nagla Padma area here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. However, one person was killed and four others were injured in the mishap, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said. Agra's Sadar police station sources confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured.
Shivpal dissolves PSP-L committees amid talk of bonhomie with BJP
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and PSP-L chief Shivpal Yadav has dissolved all his party's working committees in Uttar Pradesh, and national and state working cells, according to an official statement. The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia's (PSP-L) move comes amid speculation about the 67-year-old Shivpal's growing bonhomie with the BJP. Also, on Thursday Shivpal had expressed support for the uniform civil code, which the BJP has supported.
PWD left red-faced as state department flags construction flaws in Ambala’s Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra
Citing a National Science Centre, New Delhi, inspection report, Haryana's department of science and technology pointed out the discrepancies in the construction of Aryabhatta Vigyan Kendra in Ambala Cantonment, highlighting that the “quality of construction is much below par” and “report brings shame to the state PWD”. It is also among several delayed projects, the initial deadline of 18 months for which was extended till June 2022 recently. In Khemka's March 17 letter to Vij, who also holds science and technology portfolio and public works department (PWD), (B and R) additional chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, science and technology department ACS Dr Ashok Khemka Dr Ashok Khemka said the observations made by the NSC with respect to structural works, expansion joint, casting of lift lobby slab with the construction of supporting brick wall and removal of shuttering before the specified time have raised questions over the structural stability of the site that “are of serious nature.” HT has a copy of the letters.
UK MP Dhesi discusses NRI issues with CM Bhagwant Mann
British MP from Slough Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh and discussed a range of issues relating to non-resident Indians. Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA (Amritsar South), and Dhesi's father Jaspal Singh Dhesi were also present at the hour-long meeting.
House of Muslim man accused of kidnapping Hindu woman set afire in Agra
Members of a few right-wing groups on Friday set ablaze the house of a Muslim man, who was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, in Agra's Runakata area, police said. According to the police, the incident is linked to the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing on April 11. Her family members subsequently lodged a missing person's report at Agra's Sikandra police station, an official familiar with the matter said.
