108 ambulance service kept on alert for Holi in U.P.

The 108-ambulance service will remain on alert across the state during the Holi festival, said TVSK Reddy, senior vice president of EMRI Green Health Services, that runs the 108 and 102 ambulances in Uttar Pradesh. The hospitals have also been asked to remain on alert.

(Pic for representation)

“We have identified hotspots from where accidents are reported more and deployed ambulances near these spots particularly,” said Reddy.

He said that in case of any kind of medical emergency people can dial 108 to get an ambulance. “The 102 ambulances that cater to pregnant women and children up to two years will also remain on alert,” he said. There are 2200 ambulances under 108 service and 2270 ambulances under 102 service.

The hospitals have been asked to keep emergency wing on alert and arrange for additional beds in the emergency departments. The doctors and paramedical staff should not be given leave unless unavoidable situation arises.

The office of chief medical officer of Lucknow has also set up a control room from where medical help can be coordinated.

Meanwhile, hospitals have been directed to make adequate arrangements for the Holi festival and doctors should also remain available for ‘on call’ duty if required, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement on Monday.

Apart from 102 and 108 ambulance, 150 advanced life support ambulances and 170 mobile medical units are also available. “For any issue people can dial toll free number 1800180145,” said Pathak who is also state’s health minister.