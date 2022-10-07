11 injured as tractor trolley overturns

GORAKHPUR Eleven people were injured when a tractor trolley carrying them overturned at Bansi Nandor road of Sant Kabir Nagar district on Thursday morning. Those injured were admitted to the district hospital where the condition of seven was reported to be serious.

The injured, including hivam, Ram, Sagar, Gorakh, Rakesh, Manu, Hiralal and Gopi along with four others were on their way for immersing the idol of goddess Durga when the accident took place.

Busy in celebrations, people seemed to have paid little heed to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s words when he appealed for taking all safety measures during festivities. Though an extensive drive is going on to curb tractor trolley travel in the wake of the recent Kanpur mishap, this mode of transport is still used in rural areas of eastern UP, specially during immersion processions.