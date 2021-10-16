Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi
lucknow news

11 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Jhansi

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in the Chirgaon area
Four children and seven women were killed in the accident. The injured have been hospitalised(HT File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kanpur

At least 11 people, including four children, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on Friday after a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned when the driver applied brakes to avoid hitting an animal, police said.

Six people were also injured in the accident that occurred in Chirgaon area here, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said that around 30 families from Madhya Pradesh’s Pandokhar were going to a temple in Erach here in the tractor-trolley. The tractor-trolley overturned after the driver of the vehicle suddenly applied the brakes to avoid hitting an animal that had strayed onto the road.

Four children and seven women were killed in the accident. The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

The deceased were identified as Pushpa Devi (40), Munni Devi (40), Sunita Bai (35), Pooja Devi (25), Rajjo Bai (45), Premvati (50), Kusuma (55), Krishna (10), Pari (1), Anushka (4) and Avi (2), the police said. According to an official statement,

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed officials to provide adequate medical treatment to the injured.

