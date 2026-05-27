117 women from UP, Uttarakhand clear Agniveer recruitment

: Indian Army has published the final result for recruitment of women under the Agniveer (Women Military Police) category for the recruiting year 2025-26, with 117 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand being declared medically fit after undergoing multiple stages of selection. After completion of the medical examination stage, 117 candidates were finally declared medically fit for recruitment into the Indian Army. (For representation only)

According to officials, a total of 26,529 women candidates from all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had registered through the official Join Indian Army website to join as Women Military Police in the Indian Army.

Following the Combined Entrance Examination conducted last year, 592 candidates were shortlisted for the recruitment rally that included physical fitness tests.

The ground events, including running, high jump and long jump among other tests, were organised earlier this year at the AMC Centre and College in Lucknow.

Out of the shortlisted candidates, 411 reported at the rally ground. Among them, 230 candidates successfully cleared the physical tests conducted during the recruitment process.

After completion of the medical examination stage, 117 candidates were finally declared medically fit for recruitment into the Indian Army.

Officials termed the recruitment process a remarkable display of determination, discipline and the growing spirit of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the Indian Army. They said the increasing participation of women in the armed forces reflects changing aspirations and expanding opportunities for women in defence services.