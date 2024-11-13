Menu Explore
12 schoolkids hurt in Lko as van hits 3 e-rickshaws carrying them

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 13, 2024 08:21 PM IST

ADCP, East zone, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that four children were sent back home after first aid, while eight students were admitted to Railway’s Indoor Hospital out of which two were referred further

A van hit three e-rickshaws, injuring 12 school students who were on it, on Wednesday morning, at Loco Colony, near Tedhi Pulia crossing, under the Alambagh police station limits.

A child being treated at the Divisional Hospital of Lucknow, Northern Railway, on Wednesday (Sourced)
A child being treated at the Divisional Hospital of Lucknow, Northern Railway, on Wednesday (Sourced)

After the accident, the van driver managed to flee the spot.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East zone, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that four children were sent back home after first aid, while eight students were admitted to Railway’s Indoor Hospital out of which two were referred further.

One of the students identified as Hariom, a student of CMS school, suffered a broken leg in the accident and also suffered serious injuries to the mouth. Meanwhile, one of the e-rickshaw drivers identified as Lal Bahadur, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital after fracturing his leg.

“The accident happened around 8 am, when the children were on their way to school. The van was seized while the parents of the children were immediately informed,” the ADCP added.

According to locals, as soon as the accident took place, nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot hearing the children’s screams and rushed them to hospital with the help of the police.

Recent cases involving schoolkids

April 2024: Four, including school children, were injured after a school van collided with a car at an intersection near Vrindavan Colony Sector-18 intersection, under the PGI police station area. Four people including two girls, the van driver and the car driver were admitted to Trauma-II.

Aug 2024: A private school van carrying 12 students overturned after one of its tyres burst, resulting in the vehicle ramming into the divider near Ahimamau crossing on Shaheed Path. Another SUV behind, also carrying school children, overturned.

Sept 2024: Multiple school students sustained minor injuries after the school van in which they were riding met with an accident in Lucknow near Muzaffar Kheda village Para area. The unidentified van driver fled from the spot. The police seized the van. There were 4-5 children in the van when the accident happened.

