1.20 crore obscenity empire busted: Engineer held for Telegram obscenity operation that ensnared 7,000 minors

Nearly 7,000 school children between 12 to 17 years allegedly purchased explicit content from Telegram channels operated by a 28-year-old for just ₹350 per video. Cyber Police Station in Hardoi has dismantled what officials describe as a carefully designed obscenity racket that allegedly used AI tools to create synthetic abusive material targeting minors.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators arrested Vikas Singh, a 2019 B.Tech graduate, from Prayagraj during a late-night raid on Monday. The raid was jointly conducted by the SOG, surveillance unit, and Kotwali City police after tracing multiple Telegram channels allegedly linked to him.

The investigation began when a Hardoi resident complained to the national cyber crime reporting portal about an AI-generated obscene video featuring him being circulated through Telegram groups. Technical analysis revealed a cluster of interconnected channels allegedly operated by the accused.

Police claim Singh allegedly ran at least 21 Telegram channels through which explicit videos were circulated on a subscription basis. The accused allegedly kept charges as low as ₹350 per video to ensure school students could purchase access without drawing parental attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Hardoi circle officer (CO) City Ankit Mishra said the channels were allegedly structured to specifically attract adolescent users studying in Classes 8 to 12. “Most subscribers identified during the investigation are between 12 to 17 years old. The pricing model along with method of circulation indicate deliberate targeting of minors through encrypted social media platforms,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hardoi circle officer (CO) City Ankit Mishra said the channels were allegedly structured to specifically attract adolescent users studying in Classes 8 to 12. “Most subscribers identified during the investigation are between 12 to 17 years old. The pricing model along with method of circulation indicate deliberate targeting of minors through encrypted social media platforms,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Singh allegedly disclosed that he downloaded pornographic material from online sources, then used AI-based editing to superimpose photographs and videos of children onto explicit content before redistributing it through Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Singh allegedly disclosed that he downloaded pornographic material from online sources, then used AI-based editing to superimpose photographs and videos of children onto explicit content before redistributing it through Telegram. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly used screenshots, reverse image tracing, and Google Lens to identify, collect, and repackage online content under different channel names such as “Ddose007.netoffitial.” Investigators recovered nearly 10,000 obscene videos and around 40,000 explicit photographs from his devices. Two high-end mobile phones and a laptop were seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly used screenshots, reverse image tracing, and Google Lens to identify, collect, and repackage online content under different channel names such as “Ddose007.netoffitial.” Investigators recovered nearly 10,000 obscene videos and around 40,000 explicit photographs from his devices. Two high-end mobile phones and a laptop were seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bank account scrutiny revealed transactions totaling ₹1.20 crore, suspected proceeds from subscription collections accumulated since approximately 2020. Singh completed his BTech from United College, Prayagraj, in 2019; his father is a retired Air Force officer.

Police registered a case under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Investigation continues into digital evidence, financial trails, and the possible involvement of other operators.

Director general, cyber crime, UP Police, Binod Kumar Singh termed the circulation of obscene content targeting minors through encrypted platforms a serious cyber offence. “Investigators have traced a subscription-based Telegram ecosystem allegedly being used to circulate objectionable material among school-going children. The role of AI tools, financial transactions, and possible wider digital links are under investigation,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He urged parents to monitor children’s online activities closely and report suspicious social media channels to cyber police authorities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

cyber police See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON