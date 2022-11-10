Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 129 British-era silver coins unearthed in Lucknow house

129 British-era silver coins unearthed in Lucknow house

lucknow news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:50 PM IST

“We told police to either hand them over to the state archaeology department or give them to the state museum for display in the coin gallery section,” says ASI official

Workers engaged in digging came across a pot containing coins buried in the soil. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW An earthen pot containing 129 British-era silver coins was found during digging in a house in Bhim Nagar area in Lucknow’s Yahiaganj on Monday. The police reported the matter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) so that the value of the coins could be ascertained, said officials.

“On Thursday, our team inspected 129 silver coins dating back to the British era. We told the police to either hand them over to the state archaeology department or give them to the state museum for display in the coin gallery section,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending archaeologist, ASI.

ADCP (west) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Gyan Singh, a resident of Yahiyaganj in Bhim Nagar, was getting construction work done in the house. Workers engaged in digging came across a pot buried in the soil. After unearthing the pot, they found silver coins in it, said cops. The ADCP said these coins will be deposited in the state treasury after verification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP