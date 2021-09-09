129 fresh dengue cases surface in 14 districts of UP

LUCKNOW Fourteen districts of UP logged 129 cases of dengue and 61 districts did not report any case in the past 24 hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference on Thursday.

“In such diseases, platelet count falls but people should not panic and go by doctors’ advice as the level of platelets rises naturally,” he said.

“We are taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state. Door-to-door surveys will be conducted and medicines will also be provided to children,” said health minister Jai Pratap Singh.

The minister informed that the government noticed loopholes in the working of officials and that’s the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city.

The surge in viral fever cases had been reported amongst children in various hospitals of Lucknow.

Speaking on viral fever cases, SK Nanda, chief medical superintendent of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee hospital in Lucknow, said: “Till now, we have around 20 patients admitted due to viral fever and around 80 cases in the outpatient department (OPD).”

“The cases are not so severe right now and we are doing the platelet count to check the cases of dengue,” he added.

“Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water, hence people should follow preventive steps including removing sources of mosquito breeding such as stagnant water from the house and its surroundings. Wearing full sleeves shirts and trousers can save people from mosquito bite,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“In Lucknow, health officials inspected 1,404 houses and found mosquito larvae in 14. Notices were served to all such places where larvae were found,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

The teams asked residents to clean coolers and remove water from the tank completely to check mosquito breeding. Inputs from ANI