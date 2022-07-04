12-year-old cancer patient becomes ADG, police for a day

PRAYAGRAJ: A 12-year-old cancer patient Harsh Dubey was made additional director general of police (ADG), Prayagraj, for a day. To instil courage in the child and motivate him, ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash offered his chair to Harsh and even presented him with a body kit.

Harsh felt honoured and delighted and experienced the working of senior police officials at ADG office on Sunday. He even signed and forwarded some reports. Doctors in Kamla Nehru Hospital Dr B Paul (also a Padmshri awardee) , Dr Radharani Ghosh and social activist Pankaj Rizwani were also present on the occasion.

Social activist Pankaj Rizwani said he came to know about 12-year-old Harsh who was suffering from cancer. Pankaj himself helped the boy’s parents and requested the doctors for his free treatment. ADG Zone Prem Prakash offered help to Harsh when he came to know of his sufferings. It is worth mentioning that Harsh’s father Sanjay Dubey is an e-rickshaw driver.

ADG Prem Prakash said he decided to motivate the child as he was suffering from a dangerous disease.

The doctors also assured help to his parents.

Harsh is good at sketching and is a student of class 4 in a local school.