13,000 vie for 334 plots at LDA housing scheme; 4-day lottery begins today

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will launch its first lottery for its ambitious Anant Nagar (Mohaan Road) Housing Scheme on Tuesday. As many as 13,031 people, who’ve registered for it, are expected to vie for 334 residential plots under the Adarsh Khand phase of the township. (For representation)

The lottery will be conducted over four days at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan’s Mercury Hall.

To ensure transparency, it will be streamed live on LDA’s official YouTube channel.

LDA officials said the response to the scheme reflects the city’s housing demand. The online registration for these 334 plots was open between April 4 and May 5. Secretary Vivek Srivastava confirmed that all registered applicants deposited the required registration amount to participate in the draw.

Additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said a phased approach was adopted due to the high number of applicants and multiple plot sizes on offer—ranging from 112.5 to 450 square metres.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the Anant Nagar scheme was being developed across 785 acres and was one of the authority’s most expensive townships to date. The township will cater to over 1.5 lakh residents, with plans for 2,100 residential plots, 120 commercial plots, 10,000+ flats across 60 group housing plots, 5,000 buildings for EWS and LIG categories and dedicated PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) units.