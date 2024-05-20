14 clubhouses decked up on poll day eve,7k voters to cast vote in model booths in Lucknow

All the clubhouse in 14 highrise apartments of Lucknow, which have been made model polling booths for the first time, were decorated on the eve of Monday’s polling. 14 clubhouses decked up for poll day (HT photo)

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice chairperson Indramani Tripathi said: “Approximately 7000 voters living in these apartments will vote in these 14 model polling booths set up by the LDA.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said: “A total of 6814 eligible voters are there in these 14 highrise apartments. Besides these 14, one more model booth was added by LDA at Butler Palace.”

On Sunday, all these clubhouses were decorated with balloons, tents, selfie points, carpets, lights, shades. Medical counters have also been set up and with mercury on the rise, many of them were even fitted with air conditioners.

“In our Parijat Apartment three ACs have been installed and clubhouse has been painted as well. Tents, selfie points are also put in place,” said Harsh Bardhan Singh, secretary of the Parijat Apartment owners association.

“Two ACs and 2 coolers along with shade and a refreshment counter has been set up in the society. Selfie points have also been set up by the LDA. The refreshments will reach the apartment by evening,” said Anish Mathew, acting president of the resident welfare association of Sunrise Apartment in Ashiyana.

Another clubhouse at Eldeco Elegance in Vibhuti Khand too was decked up to welcome not just its over 500 voters but the polling staff too. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob visited the premises to see the work. “We made the best arrangements like AC halls, beds, and refreshments for the polling staff for their convenience who arrived today,” said SK Singh, the RWA president. “This is a blessing for all as earlier polling stations had no parking space and people would even faint in the sun. This time it is a new experience for all of us as we are ready to celebrate it like a festival,” he added.

“Since morning, we have been working on the arrangements for the high-rise apartments. Selfie point gate, waiting area, beautification, and shade facilities are being done at various societies, including coolers and air conditioners. Seating arrangements for BLOs too are in place,” LDA VC said.