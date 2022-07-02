14 districts police chiefs among 21 IPS transferred in UP

Police chiefs of 14 districts were among the 21 officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS), who were transferred on Saturday.

Those transferred include senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, who has been transferred as SSP Prayagraj replacing Ajay Kumar, who has been made SP CB-CID.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, commandant, 41st battalion Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Ghaziabad, has been made SP Kannauj, replacing Prashant Kumar who is new Ayodhya SSP.

SP Kasganj, Rohan P Botre is new SP Ghazipur, replacing Ram Badan Singh, who has been made deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Gautambuddh Nagar commissionerate.

SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tanda has been made SSP Saharanpur replacing Akash Tomar, who goes as SP Gonda. SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover has been made SSP Gorakhpur. SSP Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav is new SSP, Mathura while SP Amroha, Vineet Jaiswal is SSP Muzaffarnagar.

SP Amethi Dinesh Singh is SP Bijnor now, while SP Gonda Santosh Kumar Mishra is SP Mirzapur.

Elamaran G, posted as additional DCP at Gautambuddh Nagar, has been made SP Amethi. BBGTS Murthy, who was DCP, Kanpur, has been made SP Kasganj and Aditya Langeh, DCP, Varanasi, has been made SP Amroha. Ajay Kumar Singh, SP, Mirzapur, has been promoted as deputy inspector general (DIG) of PAC sector, Varanasi. SP Bijnor Dharamveer is commandant of 6th battalion PAC, Meerut while Sanjeev Tyagi, posted as DCP Kanpur, is SP, (intelligence), Ayodhya. SP, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad, Vijay Dhull has been made DCP Kanpur and SP CB-CID Rahul Raj has been sent to Lucknow as DCP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}