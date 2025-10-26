141-year-old Sambhal temple set for ₹1.71-crore facelift

One of the most notable spiritual sites in Sambhal, the Manokamna Temple will undergo several changes as the state has sanctioned ₹1.71 crore for the development of the 141-year-old shrine and its surroundings.

This initiative, to be taken up by the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC), aims to enhance visitor facilities, preserve the temple’s heritage, and position Sambhal as a prominent tourism destination.

Sambhal holds a revered place among Hindus, who believe it to be the foretold birthplace of Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation, Kalki. This, along with the construction of the Kalki Dham, has brought renewed attention to Sambhal as a sacred destination for pilgrims.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, “Sambhal is a land of faith, heritage, and ancient wisdom. The government is taking extensive steps to revive and beautify its spiritual and historical landmarks. The development of Manokamna Temple will not only enhance the experience for devotees but also strengthen local livelihoods through tourism.”

The temple is also known as the ‘samadhi’ of Sant Baba Ram Mani, a revered spiritual figure remembered for his miraculous healing and selfless service to humanity.

Each year, thousands visit the temple to seek blessings and take part in religious rituals. The annual ‘bhandara’ (community feast) held in Baba Ram Mani’s memory draws pilgrims from across districts.

The temple complex, spread across 20 bighas, includes shrines dedicated to Radha-Krishna, Lord Shiva, Hanuman, and Ram-Janaki, along with the ancient Manokamna Kund at its heart. According to local belief, bathing in the kund once cured skin ailments and fulfilled wishes. Although the pond has dried up due to the decline in groundwater levels, plans for its restoration are part of the temple’s redevelopment.

The temple was originally built in 1884 by Nand Kishore and Ganeshilal, and historical accounts suggest that around 100 bighas of land were donated to the temple over a century ago. The complex’s intricate design, surrounded by temples and stairways, stands as a testament to the devotion and craftsmanship of its time.

Once known for its quiet spiritual charm, Sambhal is now emerging as an important tourist destination in Uttar Pradesh. In 2024, the district recorded 43.58 lakh visitors. In the first three months of 2025, over 13 lakh tourists had already visited it. The number is expected to touch 50 lakh by the year-end.

Sambhal also houses other notable attractions, including Mata Kaila Devi Temple, the historic Clock Tower, and the Tota-Maina Tomb, built by Prithviraj Chauhan. With the ongoing development of Kalki Dham, spiritual tourism in the region is witnessing renewed enthusiasm from devotees across the country.

Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized, “Through the conservation and beautification of ancient sites, the state government is not only promoting religious tourism but also empowering local communities. Projects like the Manokamna Temple development will give devotees better facilities and bring Sambhal’s cultural and tourism potential to new heights.”