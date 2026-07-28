15 IPS officers shifted in UP: Senger DG, intelligence, Tarun Gauba new Lucknow CP

In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 15 IPS officers, including police commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj.

The UP government transferred 15 IPS officers on July 28. (For Representation)

Lucknow police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar has been appointed director general (DG), intelligence, with additional charge of DG, security, while 2001-batch IPS officer and ADG, security, Tarun Gauba, has been appointed new commissioner of police (CP) of Lucknow.

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Sengar, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was promoted as DG from ADG after Sujeet Pandey, DG fire services, was sent on central deputation. In another key posting, Piyush Mordia, who was serving as additional director general, Varanasi zone, will be the new commissioner of police, Prayagraj.

Outgoing Prayagraj police commissioner Jogendra Kumar has been made inspector general of the Police Training School (PTS), Moradabad. Naveen Arora, who was serving as ADG (technical services), has been appointed ADG, Varanasi zone. Bhagwan Swarup Srivastava, who was serving as ADG (intelligence), has been transferred as ADG (technical services).

Mohit Gupta, who was serving as secretary in the home department, has been made the IG, Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO), while Anand Sureshrao Kulkarni, who was IG, ACO, has been appointed secretary, home department.

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{{^usCountry}} As part of the reshuffle, Mutha Ashok Jain, a 1995-batch IPS officer who was recently promoted to the DG rank, was appointed director general, fire services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of the reshuffle, Mutha Ashok Jain, a 1995-batch IPS officer who was recently promoted to the DG rank, was appointed director general, fire services. {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Kumar, who was ADG (logistics), has been posted as ADG, Gorakhpur zone, while Sanjeev Gupta, ADG, police headquarters, has been given additional charge of the logistics department.

Vinod Kumar Singh, IG, Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy, has been given additional charge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the same capacity. Dharmveer has been shifted from IG, Home Guards, Lucknow, to IG, PAC Eastern Zone, Prayagraj.

At the superintendent level, Anup Singh, who was serving as SP (headquarters), has been posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing, while Anand Kumar, also serving as SP (headquarters), has been appointed SP, public grievance department.