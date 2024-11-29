‘152 accused in women-related crime convicted in Agra in 2024’

As many as 152 accused have been convicted in 107 cases of women-related crime registered at Agra Commissionerate in the last 11 months (from January to November) this year. The figures were released by the monitoring cell of Agra Commissionerate. (For Representation)

Maximum 75 were convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, while 27 were convicted in dowry related cases. Another 20 were convicted for rape, three for murder and 27 for other crimes against women.

The figures were released on Friday by the monitoring cell of Agra Commissionerate constituted in 2018 to maintain figure with the aim to stop crime and ensure speedy justice in cases related to crime with women, said assistant commissioner of police (women crime) Sukanya Sharma.

“There has been a fall in crime against women this year as compared to last year. The figures also reveal a decline in dowry deaths from 67 in 2023 to 49 in 2024 in Agra Commissionerate. The cases of rape went down from 58 to 56 and cases under the POCSO Act fell from 70 in 2023 to 50 in 2024,” the cop claimed.

Also, there has been an overall fall in incidents of crime. For instance, only 36 cases of loot were registered in 2024 as compared to 43 in 2023. Cases of theft fell from 520 in 2023 to 329 in 2024 while cases of vehicle theft fell from 857 in 2023 to 629 in 2024. This year also saw 51 cases of murder registered as compared to 79 in 2023,” the ACP further claimed.

In all, 1280 accused faced conviction, including one death sentence, 109 life imprisonment, 15 sentenced to punishment for more than 20 years, 42 faced conviction for more than 10 years, 121 faced imprisonment for 5 to 9 years while 992 were sentenced for less than 5 years in 2024, the cop claimed.