15-day ultimatum for removal of mazar, mosque on graveyard land in Sambhal village

The administration on Wednesday issued a 15-day ultimatum for the removal of the mazar of Dada Miyan and a mosque allegedly built on graveyard land in Sultanpur Khurd village of Sambhal district. The directive was issued by tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar Singh during a site inspection conducted along with a team of lekhpals. Mohammad Sultan, the mutawalli (caretaker) of the mazar and mosque, said the site has existed since the time of his ancestors. (File)

According to officials, the action followed a complaint received during a Janata Darshan, where local residents raised concerns over inconvenience caused by a large weekly market held at the site. Acting on the complaint, the tehsildar visited the location to verify the claims.

Mohammad Sultan, the mutawalli (caretaker) of the mazar and mosque, said the site has existed since the time of his ancestors and holds religious significance for people from both Hindu and Muslim communities. He maintained that the mosque was not a recent construction.

Sultan confirmed that officials had instructed him to remove the structure within 15 days, adding that he would take a decision only after consulting local residents.

On the issue of the weekly Thursday market, Sultan said that if it was causing inconvenience to residents or the administration, it would be shut down. Describing the mosque as the “house of Allah”, he said its removal was not an easy matter and required careful deliberation.

Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar Singh said clear instructions had been issued that no market would be allowed at the site unless permission was obtained from the sub-divisional magistrate.

He further said that the land in question is recorded as graveyard land and that the construction of a mosque there was against the principles of Islam. Reiterating the administration’s stand, he said the mutawalli had been directed to remove the structure within 15 days, warning that further action would be taken in case of non-compliance.