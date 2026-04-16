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15-day ‘water conservation campaign’ begins in UP schools today

Uttar Pradesh's 'Jal Pakhwada' campaign will educate students on water conservation from April 16-30, promoting responsibility and community involvement.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 08:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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To sensitize students about water conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to link its ‘Water conservation campaign’ (Jal Pakhwada) with schools.

(Pic for representation only)

Under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’, a ‘Jal Pakhwada’ (Water Fortnight) will be organised in all schools and educational institutions across the state from April 16 to 30, a spokesperson said.

Through this initiative, lakhs of students will not only become aware of water conservation but will also actively shoulder the responsibility of saving water. This initiative aims to transform water conservation into a mandatory obligation driven by public participation—a movement poised to create a far-reaching impact, starting from school classrooms and extending to the entire society.

A key feature of this campaign is its monitoring mechanism. Online reporting of daily activities has been made mandatory for all schools. Schools are required to upload details regarding the number of participants, descriptions of activities, and accompanying photos or videos via a dedicated tracker system.

A special drive will be carried out in every school to clean drinking water sources and water storage facilities. The quality of drinking water will be tested through the laboratories of the Water Corporation, and necessary purification measures will be ensured.

Additionally, the initiative incorporates the organization of photo exhibitions on the theme of water conservation within schools, as well as dialogues between students and parents and public awareness activities.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 15-day ‘water conservation campaign’ begins in UP schools today
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 15-day ‘water conservation campaign’ begins in UP schools today
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