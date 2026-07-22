15-yr-old girl ‘gang-raped’ after being lured for car ride; 3 held

LUCKNOW A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Monday after an acquaintance lured her into a car under the pretext of going for a ride. The perpetrators allegedly committed the assault in a room in Aliganj before abandoning the teenager outside her residence, said police.

An FIR was registered at Aliganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said. (Pic for representation)

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The police arrested all three accused on Tuesday. They were identified as Chhotu Vajpayee (alias Jatin Vajpayee), Deepak, both in their early 30s and a law student Vindhyavasini Pandey.

An FIR was registered at Aliganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to gang rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, police said on Tuesday.

“The evidence gathered so far, including medical findings and the victim’s statement, is being incorporated into the investigation,” said ADCP (north zone) NK Singh.

According to police, the teenager, in her statement, told police that she was persuaded by one of the arrested accused Chhotu Vajpayee alias Jatin Vajpayee, to accompany him for a car ride. During the journey, she was allegedly taken to a room where she was sexually assaulted by the trio.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced the accused. The suspects were arrested and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime was also seized as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced the accused. The suspects were arrested and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime was also seized as part of the investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim was sent for a medical examination and her statement was being recorded before the competent authority. Investigators were also collecting forensic evidence, examining witness accounts and scrutinising the sequence of events leading up to the alleged assault.